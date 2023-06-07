President Cyril Ramaphosa has led the tributes for former ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson, expressing sadness at her death. Joemat-Pettersson, who died at her home in Cape Town on Monday, was a member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee and National Working Committee.

The ANC said the 59-year-old’s death had robbed the party of a dedicated leader. She joined the Cabinet in 2009 where she served for eight years. Ramaphosa said Joemat-Pettersson had started serving in the Northern Cape in 1994 as MEC of Education. She previously served as Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries between 2009 and 2014, and was later appointed Minister of Energy from 2014 until 2017.

“We have lost a remarkable leader who dedicated herself to improving the quality of life in her home province of the Northern Cape in the early years of our democracy before assuming national responsibilities in key portfolios. We will miss the passion and vigour with which Tina Joemat-Pettersson fought for a better South Africa from the rural villages of the Northern Cape to the benches of Parliament and international platforms,” said Ramaphosa. TRIBUTE: Cyril Ramaphosa Joemat-Pettersson was also serving as chairperson of the portfolio committee on police from July to until her death. Tuesday, the deputy minister of police, Cassel Charlie Mathale, also expressed his sadness at her passing, reports IOL.