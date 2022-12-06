The Western Cape government has condemned yet another attack on an Intercape bus. On Sunday, a gunman opened fire on an Intercape bus travelling along Jakes Gerwel Drive.

The bus is understood to have been en route to the CBD long-distance rank where it was to load passengers. “The driver was shot and injured and is recovering in hospital. Two other occupants in the bus were unharmed,” a statement read. “Since the reported spike in attacks on Intercape buses, the Western Cape government has taken steps to ensure that the matter is brought to the attention of relevant authorities in the security and enforcement environment for the urgent coordination of investigations and interventions.

“We activated court watching briefs to monitor court cases linked to attacks on public transport operators across the province.” Pak uit: Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) In August, Premier Alan Winde wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting an urgent meeting and coordinated intervention at national level to combat extortion and racketeering in the public transport sector. Winde said: “These cowardly acts of violence must be met with decisive action. Apart from a thorough police investigation, as the Western Cape government we will continue to exert pressure on national government, specifically the president and his transport minister, to prioritise addressing the violence that continues to mar the long-distance bus industry.