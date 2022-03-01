A pregnant woman was shot and killed, just hours after two-year-old Kayden Jefferys was shot five times in Bishop Lavis on Saturday.

While the little boy miraculously survived the shooting in Paulsberg Road, Desmin “Koekie” White, 21, was not so fortunate.

Police have meanwhile confirmed that three men have been arrested for Kayden’s shooting.

MIRACLE: Toddler survived attack. Picture supplied

Desmin was also shot five times, once in the hand as she tried to block the bullets, and four times in the back as she tried to run away from her killers at a house in Olyfberg Road.

The young woman had just heard she was going to be a first-time mom, and was only four weeks along when she was gunned down, says her hartseer brother Ricardo Bessick, 36.

“We heard about the shooting of the little boy on that side of Bishop Lavis and then after that around 8pm, they also shot my sister.

“They shot her in front of her boyfriend’s place.”

TRAGEDY: Desmin White, 21, was expecting her first child. Picture supplied

He says when he went to the scene, there was an argument among the people who live there.

“They tried to bar me and the rest of my family members from seeing her but we told them that we are related to her,” says Ricardo

“She was shot in the hand, like she was trying to block the bullet, after that they shot her four times in the back as she turned around and then she fell.”

Ricardo says Desmin should never have been on that side of Lavis due to gang turf wars.

“People from our side never go to that side, but she had a boyfriend there,” he says.

“We warned her about going there and she never listened, she was everything to me because our parents died a long time ago, we were taking care of her.

“But she left home to live with her boyfriend who was always with her, strangely enough on the day she died he was nowhere near her.”

HARTSEER: Ricardo Bessick. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut says they have not arrested anyone for the murder.

“It is alleged that the woman was standing in front of said address when two unknown suspects started shooting in the road,” he says.

“It is unknown what the motive of the shooting was.”

Meanwhile, Kayden is recovering well, his grateful father Morgan Sarels said on Monday.

RECOVERING: Kayden Jefferys. Picture supplied

The little boy survived five bullets that hit him in the neck and chest while the doctors discovered three other bullet wounds on his tiny body.

“When I was with him on Sunday night, I made the jokes I usually make with him and he half smiled, like he wanted to laugh,” says Morgan.

“He also blinked whenever he heard me speak to him.

“I am glad to say that he is doing great.

“I’m waiting for the doctors to assess whether his throat is not permanently damaged from the bullet.”

Traut says three suspects have been arrested.

“Three suspects, aged 22, 23 and 37, were arrested for attempted murder and are in custody and will be charged and will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court,” he says.

