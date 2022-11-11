A pregnant woman has been left traumatised after vuil thugs broke down the door of her home and took turns raping her. The expectant mom was sleeping when the attack happened around 1am on Tuesday at Ethembeni informal settlement in Khayelitsha.

Makhaza community leader Bulelani Qolani says the victim is five months’ pregnant. Qolani tells the Daily Voice after hearing about the incident, they residents went out to search for the varke: “It was around 3am when the woman was heard screaming from her home. Community leader Bulelani Qolani. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “Neighbours went to the shack and found her in a state. She told them that while she was sleeping two suspects kicked down her door.

“They repeatedly raped her and then stole her items and then left. “When I got to the victim’s home, she said she might be able to identify them and we went searching for them.” Qolani explains that the community leaders rounded up all the tikkoppe in the area.

“We found someone whom we thought could be one of the rapists but the victim said he didn’t smell like the perpetrator,” he says. “She is really broken about this ordeal. She went to the hospital and is taking medication.” INVADED: A mom-to-be was raped multiple times in her Makhaza home by vuil thugs On Thursday afternoon, the Makhaza residents went to the mobile police station which is located in Desmond Tutu Hall to protest for a new cop shop.

“We need more safety structures, we don’t even have the CPF in this precinct,” Qolani says. “We are still waiting for the temporary structures for Makhaza police station.” When the Daily Voice approached the mother she said she was too distraught to talk about her traumatic experience.

Makhaza residents outside the mobile police station. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi confirms that Harare police are investigating. “This office herewith confirms that Harare police attended a scene at Ethembeni informal settlement in Makhaza this morning,” Vukubi says. “The incident took place at approximately 1.30am when two male suspects allegedly forced their entry into the victim’s house.

“One of the suspects, who had firearm, raped the victim and they took turns to rape her. “They then left the house with the two cellphones and cash that belonged to the victim. “No arrests as yet. Police have registered a case of house robbery and rape for investigation.”