The pregnant woman who was shot and killed near Nyanga Junction last Monday has been identified. Nompumelelo Mdleleni, 38, was nine months along and ready to welcome her second child into the world, her heartbroken family says.

Her family and friends were not aware she had been killed and shared a post on Facebook four days after the shooting, saying she had gone missing and they were looking for her. The post read: “We are looking for a friend who went missing on Monday, June 13. We have been trying to call her but her number is on voicemail. “We are trying to find out if anyone has seen her. Her name is Nompumelelo Mdleleni.

More on this Pregnant shopper shot dead: Unidentified mom killed at Nyanga Junction mall

“She is pregnant and this is her delivery month. She is from Mandalay, please help us find her.” In a follow-up post, the shocked people said they’ve learnt she was the victim of a shooting near Nyanga Junction in Gugulethu. Her mom Cynthia has confirmed to the Daily Voice that she went to identify Nompumelelo at the morgue.

“I went to identify her as my daughter… and that is all I can say.” People who work at the centre said after the shooting, the unknown woman’s body lay outside the food containers for hours while the rain fell on her. Next to her lay a Shoprite shopping bag and a bullet-riddled umbrella, with thick clotted blood under her head.

INCIDENT: The 38-year-old Mandalay victim was shot dead near Nyanga Junction. File photo: Leon Knipe Nompumelelo had been walking home from the mall when she was attacked. Witnesses say they heard about four shots and when the shooting stopped, they went to check out what happened and saw the woman who fell on her stomach. A woman, who works at a nearby food stall, said: “I heard about four shots and the only thing I could do was to close the door.