A RETREAT family has been left devastated after their 17-year-old pregnant daughter was brutally gunned down on the suspicion that she had witnessed a shooting. The hartseer family of Kimberly Kirsty George says they have been left speechless at the loss of her young life.

According to a 33-year-old relative, who asked not to be named, the teen was walking in Sonata Street when a gunman came up to her shooting her multiple times after killing a man in a nearby house. The relative tells the Daily Voice: “She just walked passed the house where they had just shot a Mongrel. “We don’t know if they thought she saw the shooting, but he turned and started shooting her in the head, chest and stomach.”

The relative explains, as gunshots rang out, her friends ran to look for her and discovered her lying in the street. The family member adds: “Her best friend ran to her and her eyes were closed, but she could still speak and said she is in pain and asked for her aunty that raised her but she later passed away on the scene.” The crime scene . PICTURE; LEON KNIPE Kimberly’s family explained she had only told them about the pregnancy last week.

The relative adds: “She knew she was about four months pregnant but did not know the gender yet. The family is devastated because her stomach was showing so he knew he was shooting a pregnant female. “To lose a child and grandchild like this there aren’t words to describe.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the shooting, saying: “The circumstances surrounding this incident are now the subject of an investigation.