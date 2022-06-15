A pregnant woman has been gunned down as she came out of a shopping centre. The Gugulethu Community Police Forum says their township is under siege after heartless thugs shot the victim near Nyanga Junction in NY3A on Monday around 2pm.

The unidentified woman’s body lay outside the food containers as the rain fell on her. Next to her were a Shoprite shopping bag and a bullet riddled umbrella, while thick blood clotted under her head. People who work in the containers stood in the rain and watched as the police scoured the crime scene.

SCENE: Unidentified victim was shot in the head near Nyanga Junction in NY3A. Picture: Leon Knipe One of them said: “I heard about four shots and the only thing I could do was to close the door. I was scared because I didn’t know if it was a robbery or just someone shooting his girlfriend. All I did was take cover until I didn’t hear the gunshots. “When I opened the door, I heard a woman screaming, saying there is a lady lying on the ground near the containers.” The woman says she saw the shocking sight of the victim who was wearing purple tights and a black hooded top.

“We didn’t know who she was. We noticed that she was pregnant, she was shot in the head several times. “This has left us shaken because just a few weeks ago, there was a shooting on the other side of the railway and people were left injured. We don’t feel safe here anymore but we have to stay because this is where we earn a living.” Gugulethu CPF chairperson Ntandazo Gcingca says: “Just over a week ago, three people were shot and killed in our community and now a pregnant woman was murdered in cold blood.

“We condemn the killing. This makes us feel that Gugulethu is under attack. “CPF members do not feel safe and I can imagine what it is like for a normal citizen like the victim who was walking from Junction when she was killed. He adds: “The youth need something to occupy them so they can’t turn to crime.”