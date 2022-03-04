Due to constant shootings happening in the area, the residents of Tafelsig bowed their heads and prayed for safety in their community on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Bahia Claasen, a Tafelsig resident, said the community came together for the two nights in order to show solidarity and are looking for an end to the violence.

“We gathered at the corner of AZ Berman and Tafelberg Roads after 6pm and just prayed as a community,” she says.

“The plan is to get as many parents and children to pray together because it is the youth that is getting targeted by these gangsters.

“We also have leaders from different faiths to pray with us so everybody is welcome.”

The Tafelsig resident said the idea came about after members of the neighbourhood watch and residents complained about the ongoing violence in the area.

“We are getting sick and tired of these people shooting each other all the time so we decided that we need to stand together and make a statement.

“We are hoping our prayers are met because our people deserve better and must be protected from all of this violence.”

Another resident Shirley Conradie said she joined the prayer meetings after her family members were harmed in shootings.

“It was nice to see people from different faiths come together and just pray among each other.

“We want more people to come and join us because the more we show the gangsters that we are sick and tired of their nonsense, then the better it will be for all of us.”

