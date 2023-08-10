Cape Town’s taxi bosses have launched an urgent court bid to have all their vehicles impounded by the City of Cape Town released before a decision can be made on calling off the crippling taxi strike. The leadership of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) yesterday joined an interfaith service at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, which was also attended by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The mayor said: “I will offer prayers for the life of Officer Zanikhaya Kwinana, for all victims of the taxi violence this past weekend, and for a speedy end to the strike.” The gathering comes amid ongoing violence sparked by the strike which started this past Thursday, causing mayhem across the city. Violence intensified this week, resulting in the death of two people on the roads.

One man was shot and killed on Monday after a motorist opened fire on a group who barricaded the Airport Approach Road, while a 28-year-old ou was gunned down near Borcherds Quarry. Several shops have been looted, schools closed, while cars and buses were targeted in stoning and arson attacks. The seven-day strike was expected to end on Wednesday.

The strike was a result of Santaco’s dissatisfaction with the City impounding vans for what they feel are minor offences, and a reaction to the City’s Mayco member for Safety, JP Smith, warning that law enforcement would “impound 25 vehicles for every truck, bus, vehicle or facility that is burnt or vandalised”. Picture: Armand Hough Last night, following meetings with the national transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, Santaco said it would be approaching the courts to have all its impounded vans released. “Santaco has engaged the services of lawyers to apply for an urgent interdict via the courts for the release of all vehicles that have been impounded and to interdict the City of Cape Town and the Department of Mobility from impounding any more vehicles until all matters have been resolved.

“With this in mind, we appeal to all of our members to be patient and allow us to complete this process. The application will be lodged within 48 hours and we will not operate until this process has been completed. “We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause to our commuters and public at large.” Meanwhile, Smith pleaded with parents to ensure they know where their laaities are, after the Western Cape Education Department reported that 456 020 learners were not in school on Monday.