COMMUNITIES in Manenberg and Delft are turning to prayer to take back their streets and stop the bloodshed that has plagued their homes. Yesterday in Delft, a prayer walk was held through the hard-hit area of Leiden which saw mense coming out to bid for change.

Co-ordinator of the Delft Prayer Warriors Shirley de Bruin said that the purpose of the prayer walk is for God to intervene after saying authorities are failing them. PRAYER: Shirley de Bruin She says: “The government and SAPS have tried everything to combat crime but they never gave God a chance. “So we as the church have come together to take back our streets and take back area by area.

“There was a time when children could not play outside because of the violence. We as the community need to hold hands irrespective of the different churches and religions so that God can answer us.” The prayer walk kicked off at Delft Civic Centre and Shirley said that they are going to extend the prayer walk into other areas covering the whole of Delft. Councillor Dineo Masiu from Ward 20 said that other than the murders in the community, they are also fighting extortion.

Masiu says: “One of the areas in Leiden, the City of Cape Town can’t do any services there because the gangs want money for extortion before they can work, so workers from the City have to pack up and go. “I have faith in the prayer walk and faith in God because the police can only do so much, but God does more than that.” Community members from Leiden said that it is not easy to just come forward with information about who the shooters are in the area, as the gangsters come and kill not just those who piemp, but their family too.

One said: “Everyone has a part to play in bringing change, it is not impossible and with this prayer walk I believe that God can do the impossible.” TAKING BACK THE STREETS: Leiden community SERVICE: Manenberg police band In Manenberg and Heideveld last week, Manenberg SAPS station commander Brigadier Jayce Naidoo and other community leaders held a back-to-school prayer service for laaities. He says: “Our aim is to spiritually strengthen our youth as they continue to face the challenges of this world, such as gangs and substance abuse.

“SAPS cannot and will not be able to police every child, but every child can become a police officer that will bring change to a community that believes in their children. “Manenberg SAPS have set their sights on changing the vision of children through a basic care of kindness and love.” During the services a special candle was lit in commemoration of the children who have died because of gang violence plaguing the Cape Flats.