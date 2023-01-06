“Please pray for my child, I know prayer is a very strong thing, so please pray that he gets better.” These are the desperate pleas of a mother whose eight-year-old son has been living in pain since a large harvesting machine drove over him two months ago.

Sharney De Wee, 28, said her son Jayden’s life changed since the heavy-duty vehicle reversed over him. HELPLESS: Jayden’s ma Sharney De Wee. “Before the accident he was a very vibrant and helpful child, now he is even afraid to play outside because a small bump could send him into a state of confusion, causing him to collapse,” she explained. On Wednesday, Jayden again experienced an episode where he started crying in agony, said community leader Elizabeth Beukes.

Beukes recalled the day she was called to the accident. She said Jayden was lying under the harvesting machine attached to a tractor: “The boys he was with said Jayden fell off the tractor while they were helping the driver pick vegetables. “They told the driver that Jayden fell off and the driver reversed not knowing that the boy was lying underneath the harvester.” The community and mom of 8-year-old Jayden De Wee has requested for prayers. Picture: Leon Knipe Beukes said Jayden had injuries from top to toe, but was back on his feet 10 days later.

“We were all so happy but then suddenly while he was playing soccer with his friends, a child ran into him, causing him to collapse.” However, Jayden, who wants to be a fireman, is unable to attend school until his health has been sorted out. Sharney said that Jayden’s colon was badly injured and doctors extracted a litre of water and blood trapped inside.