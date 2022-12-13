Last week, spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng told IOL that activities like religious gatherings, gambling and trading are not allowed on the new Prasa trains.

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) wants to know from Prasa why preaching on trains won’t be allowed anymore.

“As the SACC, we take a view that, firstly, we do not condemn in any way, shape or form what Prasa is doing. We are seeking to say, let us have a conversation as a country and understand why certain decisions are taken,” SACC deputy secretary general Mzwandile Molo said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

“As the SACC, if we understand why Prasa makes that decision, it makes it possible to say to our communities – this is the reason, and this reason makes quite clear sense, and we believe we can support it. If it doesn’t make sense, we can then find solutions with Prasa, as communities that are interested in this work.”

Mofokeng said the new trains are structured differently and have open coaches.