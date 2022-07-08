An 81-year-old diabetic patient living with her three grandchildren has been without electricity since 18 June and said attempts to reach the City of Cape Town to have it fixed have failed. Lebohang Tsilo, 81, from Gugulethu said she woke up to darkness at 6 o’clock that morning and called an electrician as she thought it was an electrical fault.

“The electrician checked and said it must be a cable that was broken, I SMSed the council and received a reference number. After a week they sent people to check and those people also said it must be a cable,” she says. Tsilo said she even went to the council offices for help but to no avail. “We had to throw all our food away, we are eating from hand to mouth. I have medication which I need to keep in the fridge but it is not cold. I need to take them every day.

“We bathe in cold water, it is horrible. My children send SMSes day and night and the City of Cape Town keeps apologising but there is no action.” GATVOL: 81-year-old Gugs granny Councillor Beverley van Reenen, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, promised the issue will be sorted out today. “The City can confirm that this repair is pending on our side and we view this resident as a priority. A delay has, however, been experienced due to the increased workload which Eskom’s load shedding has exacerbated as the same teams that are responsible to adhere to Eskom’s load shedding and to fix outages are also attending to repairs,” she says.