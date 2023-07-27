The court proceedings of the men accused of kidnapping and murdering popular Mitchells Plain mechanic Ridhaah Sasman have been postponed due to load shedding. Marwaan Martin and Gaarieth Gelant made a brief appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Their bail application outcome was supposed to be delivered in court but the matter was postponed as there was load shedding from 10am to 12pm in the area. This was followed by the court lunch break until 2pm, and the magistrate said this did not leave enough time for the matter to be heard. Sasman’s family who filled up the court passages called for bail to be denied.

UNITY: Family and friends outside the court house. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters Sasman, 30, was found tied up with cable ties, with multiple stab wounds in the boot of his Renault Mégane in Morgan’s Village on June 25. The family of the young dad had been searching for him for three days when skarrelkatte tried to sell Sasman’s takkies back to his family, unaware that it belonged to him. The shoes led them to Martin’s address in Sunset Road.

He was not at home when Sasman's half-naked body was found in the car. Martin was arrested for the murder a few days later. Gelant was arrested on a charge of kidnapping. The case was postponed until August 8.