South Africans will be left in the dark for most of 2023 while a “challenging” summer lies ahead. Eskom said load shedding will continue to be implemented over the next six to 12 months due to major capital projects and repairs that will remove more than 2 300MW of generating capacity from the system.

To limit outages, the utility had to heavily rely on the extensive use of open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs), burning millions of litres of diesel, reports the Cape Times. Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said this week: “Due to the vulnerability and unpredictability of the power system, coupled with the major capital projects, maintenance and major repairs to be executed starting during the next few months, the risk of continued load shedding remains quite high.” On December 8, Unit 1 of the Koeberg nuclear power station, which has provided 384 days of uninterrupted supply to date, will be shut down for normal maintenance and refuelling, and the replacement of the three steam generators (SGR) as part of the long- term operation to extend the operating life of Africa’s only nuclear power station.

The most reliable of Eskom’s generation machines, it is anticipated to only return to service in June 2023. The structural collapse that shut down Unit 1 of the Kusile Power Station last month was another serious blow to Eskom. “Unit 4 is the only one on load at Kusile.