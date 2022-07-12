Eskom is hoping to end its crippling load shedding in the next 10 days but the risk of power cuts will remain until there is more capacity available to the grid, according to Eskom Group Chief Executive Officer, André de Ruyter. Today marks day 74 of load shedding in South Africa since January 1, 2022.

De Ruyter was giving an update on the status of load shedding and said the system was unpredictable at the moment with a very high unplanned outage of 9097megawatts. He said Eskom had been having high-level government meetings to help accelerate solutions to bring more capacity to the grid. He said the recent strike had led to significant maintenance backlogs and it will take weeks to recover from it.

De Ruyter said criminal charges will be opened against striking Eskom workers, which impacted six stations. “We are heartened to hear that a task force has been set up to tackle crime and sabotage at Eskom. We are taking action against striking workers,” he said. De Ruyter said video recordings had been submitted to police while an internal disciplinary process was also under way.