Eskom is hoping to end its crippling load shedding in the next 10 days but the risk of power cuts will remain until there is more capacity available to the grid, according to Eskom Group Chief Executive Officer, André de Ruyter.
Today marks day 74 of load shedding in South Africa since January 1, 2022.
De Ruyter was giving an update on the status of load shedding and said the system was unpredictable at the moment with a very high unplanned outage of 9097megawatts.
He said Eskom had been having high-level government meetings to help accelerate solutions to bring more capacity to the grid.
He said the recent strike had led to significant maintenance backlogs and it will take weeks to recover from it.
De Ruyter said criminal charges will be opened against striking Eskom workers, which impacted six stations.
“We are heartened to hear that a task force has been set up to tackle crime and sabotage at Eskom. We are taking action against striking workers,” he said.
De Ruyter said video recordings had been submitted to police while an internal disciplinary process was also under way.
According to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, the last two weeks’ Stage 6 load shedding — in which South Africans had to endure up to 12 hours a day without power — cost the national economy R4.2 billion per day.
The City has managed to keep Capetonians on lower stages of load shedding, especially during peak times.
The mayor said he had submitted a 10-point plan to President Cyril Ramaphosa to help end load shedding, which includes steps to make it easier for Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to get on the grid and easing the burden on Eskom.