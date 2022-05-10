Eskom said load shedding could be implemented at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns.

Eskom has urged South Africans to reduce their electricity usage during peak hours, especially at night to avoid further load shedding.

It had suspended load shedding on Saturday after power cuts throughout last week.

“While the power system has recovered sufficiently to fully meet the demand during the day, Eskom would like to caution the public that load shedding might be required at short notice during the evening peaks should there be further breakdowns in currently available capacity,” the power utility said.

“The onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will lead to a constrained system, particularly during the morning and evening peaks, throughout the winter.