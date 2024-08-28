A shortage of potatoes is set to hit the country in the coming months as black frost destroys spud production. The limited supply means that the cost of potatoes and frozen chips will rise, starting from next week.

According to M&R Marketing based at Epping Fresh Produce Market, farmers experienced a six-day frost a few weeks ago, not seen for 20 years, that destroyed their crops. M&R Marketing Buyer Mohammed Adam says: “The black frost has killed a lot of potatoes in the Limpopo region, and that has caused a shortage. Obviously, the Western Cape is not in full production as yet, as well as the Northern Cape and other parts of the country that are not in production. “That's why ... there will be less volume and the prices will increase.”

The Fortress for the Commercial Farmer in South Africa General Manager, Bennie van Zyl, said the shortage of potatoes will have a negative impact on farmers. “This will have a huge impact on farmers, because it will cost the farmer approximately between R200,000 and R240,000 per hectare for potatoes, so when you plan ten hectress, it's R2,4 million, so that a loss for a farmer. “So our main purpose now is to interact with the government and see if there's one way or another that we can overcome that loss and make sure that we get our farmers back into production as soon as possible.”