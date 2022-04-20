A stolen pot that was used to feed the needy has been returned to a feeding scheme thanks to a wakker Daily Voice reader.

The Young Men Sporting Club was relieved when the 100 litre pot was recovered on Tuesday after it was stolen on Saturday.

The Daily Voice reported on the unfortunate incident on Tuesday and by 10am, the pot was found and handed back to the club.

Adnaan Morris from Young Men said on Saturday the group went to Schaapkraal where they had fed 200 people with the pot of akhni.

He said: “After handing out the food, the guys met for iftar at my residence in Orion Road in Surrey Estate and also planned the next feeding scheme outing.

“While busy, at some point around 9.30pm, the Mazda bakkie canopy door was forced open in my driveway and the pot slid out and was removed.

“We searched all the nearby areas and got some leads but wouldn’t risk entering the deeper areas alone.”

DELIGHTED: Adnaan Morris

Adnaan said the gents accepted the loss and were already making plans to raise funds to replace the pot, which was borrowed from a sponsor and costs between R3000 and R5000.

But to his relief, he got a call on Tuesday morning to say the pot, which has the initials IM etched on it, was found by an auntie who had read about it in the Voice.

“At around 9.55am, I received a phone call from an unknown number and the male voice said ‘I’m calling about the pot’.

“He then proceeded to say that a lady in Manenberg had the pot, that she got it from ‘guys’ who wanted to flatten it (and sell it for scrap).

“She saw the article in the Daily Voice and realised it was the same pot. Within 20 minutes, they were at my door with the pot in perfect condition.

“I was at a loss for words at that moment.

“Daily Voice, we would like to thank you for making the public aware of our plight and it was only through your article and the grace of Allah that we can return this pot, which has so much sentimental value to its owner that it can never be replaced.”

RETURNED: Young Men’s club’s Shahied Alexander, Adnaan and Umr Morris with the 100L pot. Picture supplied

Adnaan says the members of his team are so inspired by their good fortune, that they now want to extend their feeding scheme beyond Ramadaan.

“The youth have been so encouraged that they plan to continue after the Fast for the rest of the year.”

The lady who found the pot asked not to be identified.

