Postbank is manually reversing the payments to 600 000 Sassa beneficiaries impacted by the system glitch last week, which affected pensioners and the disabled.
Department of Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the technical glitch had been as a result of a system upgrade.
“We would like to confirm to South Africa that the majority of these accounts have now been corrected and clients have been able to access their money. Postbank has completed more than 500 000 funds reversals to date, and the affected beneficiaries have gotten their social grants payments,” Zulu stated.