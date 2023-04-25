Postbank has launched a new method of paying Sassa beneficiaries which does not require a physical card. It said this meant that beneficiaries whose Sassa/Postbank gold cards have expired or haven’t been collected will still be able to get their grant money paid out safely and for free at participating retailers such as Shoprite, Usave, Boxer, Pick n Pay and OK.

Beneficiaries can collect grants at Pick n Pay. File photo According to the spokesperson for Postbank, Dr Bongani Diako, grant recipients whose Sassa cards have expired, or are soon to expire, no longer need to go to the Post Office branches to collect their new cards as they can be paid their social grants. “To use this new payment method, Sassa beneficiaries just need to bring their ID document and Sassa/Postbank card PIN to any of the participating retailers. “At the till point, they will be asked to validate their identity and enter their cellphone number, and then enter their PIN to receive their payment.

“The process is fast, free, and safe, and beneficiaries can get assistance from cashiers if needed,” Diako said. Postbank - A member of the SA Post Office Group. Picture: Postbank/Facebook Follow these simple steps when withdrawing social grants at participating retailers: – Take along your ID document, cellphone and Sassa/Post bank gold card.

– Go to the till point and provide your ID and cellphone number to the cashier to verify your identity as a grant recipient. – A confirmation message will be sent to your cellphone (you do not need airtime for this). – Enter your Sassa/Postbank gold card PIN number.