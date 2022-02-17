Metro Police nabbed two suspects who were caught red-handed with R32 000 in cash after they allegedly robbed the Brackenfell Post Office.

The drama unfolded shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, hours after the robbery at the post office where staff were held at gunpoint.

A resident from Wallacedene, who was on the scene, said: “I was waiting for my brother to get his R350 grant.

“Us and another friend were waiting under the tree when we heard people shouting ‘hayibo, hayibo!’ and they were fleeing from the post office.

“My brother who was standing in the payout line said there were two robbers who forced their way to the counter.

“The one with the gun was standing near the door. The robbers ran down a street. We heard afterwards that a black car was speeding away from one of the streets.”

Metro police spokesperson, Ruth Solomon, says: “Officers were busy with crime prevention patrol (Tuesday) night when they received information of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

INFO: Ruth Solomons. File photo

“The vehicle was spotted on CCTV cameras driving away from an armed robbery earlier at the post office and CCTV operators noted the same vehicle exploring the Brackenfell area around 10pm.

“The officers stopped and searched the vehicle on the R300 close to the Van Riebeeck offramp in the direction of the N2 highway.”

Cops found the kroon under the driver’s seat, while the passenger had R15 000 on him.

“The two, aged 27 and 37, were arrested for business robbery and taken to Brackenfell SAPS for further investigation,” Solomons added.

[email protected]