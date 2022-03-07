Mitchells Plain residents say they woke up to the sounds of loud bangs on Sunday morning when they noticed that the Portlands Butchery and Portlands Superette were on fire.

The stores are part of the Quicktrip Shopping Centre.

A resident says she was woken by the loud sounds around 4am.

“I live opposite the centre, I was sleeping and heard something that sounded like gunshots but then it continued and sounded louder, we saw the place burning then realised that the sounds we heard could have been the gas tanks exploding.

ON FIRE: Quicktrip Centre

“The neighbours all rushed out to see what was happening but the fire spread fast and was very high.”

A staff member of the Portlands Butchery said he was unable to comment.

“I can’t say anything right now but I can tell you that this place has been here for over 30 years, I have been working here for that long.”

Other staff were seen trying to salvage anything they could searching through the debris.

The centre also has a car wash, a fisheries, bakery and a hairdresser situated on either side of the burnt stores.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Department’s Edward Bosch said the cause of the fire could not yet be determined and when asked if gas tanks can be ruled out, he said it was too early to tell.

“At about 4.40am, the City’s Fire & Rescue Service responded to a building alight at Silversands road, Portlands, Mitchells Plain,” he said.

“Six firefighting vehicles with 21 firefighters responded to the incident.

“Firefighters took over three hours to extinguish the fire.

“No injuries reported.

“Cause of fire undetermined at this stage.”

[email protected]