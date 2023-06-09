The Bonteheuwel mother who was arrested after selling nude pictures of her children on the dark web has been sentenced to 25 years in jail, bringing her two-year trial to an end this week. The 33-year-old was arrested in March 2021 after a lengthy investigation led by the FBI and Homeland Security from the US.

The mom of five walked straight into the agencies' trap when a Homeland Security agent pretended to be a buyer, and traced her to Bonteheuwel after she received payments via PayPal. The vrou, whose name is known to the Daily Voice but cannot be published due to the sensitivity of the case and to protect her children, was arrested on charges of manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and financial gain from child pornography and rape. She appeared on all charges at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court, until her case was transferred to Parow Regional Court, where she has now been sentenced to 25 years agter tralies.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the woman was sentenced after she entered into a plea agreement that had been made last year. "This matter was finalised through a 105A [plea and sentencing agreement] on November 25, 2022. "It was finalised by the NPA after engaging the legal representatives of the accused and the accused," he said

Bontas ward councillor Angus McKenzie, who had pledged to follow the saak to its conclusion, said this case should be a warning to child abusers. “For an extended period of time these kids were sexually abused and exploited by their mother. “Now for the next 25 years, she will need to deal with the pain, trauma and suffering she inflicted on them,” he said.

The children can now finally start rebuilding their lives, McKenzie added. "I promised we would see justice in the case, and we have that justice. "Let this be a lesson to other deranged individuals. You will be caught, and I will not rest until justice is served."