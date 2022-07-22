The Bonteheuwel mother who was arrested by the FBI after she allegedly sold naked images of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web, is expected to enter into a possible plea and sentencing agreement. The case has been on the court roll for over 18 months.

The 32-year-old woman, who may not be identified, made an appearance in the Parow Regional Court on Wednesday, reports Weekend Argus. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The case against the woman charged with the selling of pictures of her daughter has been remanded until August 31 for a possible plea and sentencing agreement.” Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie said should the matter be finalised, it would be sending a strong message to perpetrators and that justice would be served.

“This possible justice will not only be a major boost for the healing process of the victims but also should send out a strong message that GBV, specifically implicated against children, will not be accepted,” the ward councillor says. “As a community, we are hopeful the end of this sordid period in our community’s history will come on the 31st.” The woman is facing charges of the manufacturing of child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and financial gain from child pornography and rape.

The woman’s five children have been placed in the care of family members. The family previously refused to comment about the case due to the sensitivity of the matter and the children being in their care. The investigation was led by a Homeland Security agent who pretended to be a buyer and traced her to Bonteheuwel after she had allegedly received payments via PayPal.