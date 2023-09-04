Tears of disbelief flowed in Bonteheuwel after a popular stall owner was shot and killed while visiting a mechanic. The heartbroken family of Nazeem Peters, 52, are in shock after being told that he came under attack by gunmen on Thursday afternoon following failed extortion attempts.

The popular oupa from Kalksteenfontein was known for his stalletjie outside Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court, where he sells fruit and other items. SCENE: Nazeem Peters’ body removed in Jakkalsvlei Avenue. Picture: Leon Knipe A 39-year-old relative, who asked not to be named, says Peters went to a mechanic in Jakkalsvlei Avenue in Bontas on Thursday. “He is a father of six children and has four grandchildren. He has had the stalletjie outside the court for four years now and everyone knows him,” the relative added.

“He went to the mechanic because his bakkie was giving problems and as he got out to talk to a lady, the guy came from behind him and shot him in the back of the head. “When we got there, he was already declared dead.” Nazeem Peters, 52, came under attack by gunmen on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the shooting: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Thursday at 5.50pm in Jakkalsvlei Avenue, where a 52-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded, are under investigation.

“Bishop Lavis police attended to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene, found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be established. A murder case was registered for investigation,” Twigg concluded.

The heartbroken family of Nazeem Peters, 52, are in shock after being informed that he came under attack by gunmen on Thursday afternoon following failed extortion attempts. The relative claims the motive for Nazeem's murder was jealousy, as many skollies had attempted to extort him. "This was because of jealousy because he never gave krag to the gangsters," the relative said. "They would try and threaten him for money or things but he refused because he was working for his family.

“He often gave people things to help them make a pot of food, yes, but that was for people who needed it. “He was doing very well and they were jealous of that, but he was a man who worked for his family and we are going to miss him so much.” Peters was laid to rest on Saturday.