The man accused of murdering Sherileen “Poppie” Esak is continuing to push for bail. William Mathee, 41, appeared in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court, where he faces a charge of murder on Friday.

Mathee stands accused of killing the young Delft mom, whose body was found floating in the water at the Macassar beach last month. He was allegedly last seen driving off with Poppie in his silver Toyota Fortuner a day before her body was discovered. She was strangled to death and had bruises on the right side of her face.

There was also evidence that she had anal and vaginal sex before her death. The court previously heard that he sold the vehicle shortly after Poppie was found dead. Despite forensic evidence linking him to the murder, Mathee is bidding for bail, claiming he isn’t a flight risk and has to provide for his family.

However, during Friday’s court proceedings, his bubble was burst as the State indicated that it has a strong case against him. It was also revealed that Mathee and his wife are busy divorcing. The case was postponed until July 3 for final bail arguments on the matter.

Delft community worker Christine Hoedemaker was pleased that the court is recognising the seriousness of the case. “I’m just glad that the State prosecutor is opposing bail. We are going to get justice for Poppie,” she said. Hoedemaker added that they will continue to picket and come to court in large numbers to oppose bail.