The 41-year-old man accused of raping and murdering a young mom from Delft made his first appearance in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. William Mathee was arrested last week after forensic evidence linked him to the death of 23-year-old Sherileen “Poppie” Esak.

The mother of two was found by local fishermen floating in a shallow pool at Macassar Beach on May 27. Poppie lived on the streets with her berk, and according to Mathee, he and Poppie were skarreling at the garage near Zevenwacht Mall when she got into a car and was never seen again. DIED TRAGICALLY: A young Sherileen ‘Poppie’ Esak, 23. Picture supplied Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed that Poppie had been raped before she was killed.

“Initially police opened an inquest docket for investigation. However, an autopsy that was conducted on the body later revealed that the victim was raped and eventually killed and dumped on the beach,” Pojie explains. Mathee now faces charges of rape and murder. The matter was postponed to Wednesday for a bail application and further investigation.

Poppie's relative, Carmen Rosenberg, said that Mathee is a stranger to them. “Ons ken nie vir hom nie, apparently he lives in Bellville, that is all that we know. In court, he looked at us and we looked at him, I won’t forget his face, die vark,” Carmen says. Poppie’s hartseer ma Susan adds that she just wants justice for her daughter.