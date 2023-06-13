Police have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found at Macassar beach on May 27. The Daily Voice reported that the body was that of 23-year-old Sherileen “Poppie” Esak from Voorbrug in Delft.

On Tuesday, police revealed that Poppie was raped and murdered. Her body was found floating in the water by fishermen at the beach. Her mother Susan, 58, said that according to Poppie’s berk, she disappeared on May 26 after getting into a car at the garage at Zevenwacht Mall. It is believed that Poppie was offered money or food to go with the man.

LOVED ONE: Ma Susan Esak. Police spokesperson Colonel Malcolm Pojie says forensic evidence led cops to the 41-year-old suspect. “Initially police opened an inquest docket for investigation. However, an autopsy that was conducted on the body later revealed that the victim was raped and eventually killed and dumped on the beach,” he said. “Through the presentation of adequate evidence, the investigation team obtained a warrant for the arrest of the suspect at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

“Armed with this warrant of arrest, the investigation team pounced on the residence of the 41-year-old suspect, where he was arrested on Monday night.” The suspect is expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder on Thursday. Acting provincial commissioner Bongani Maqashalala praised the investigation team, adding: “This breakthrough will also bring some sort of comfort and closure to the bereaved family and loved ones of the deceased.”