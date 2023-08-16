The man accused of murdering Delft mom Sherileen “Poppie” Esak has expressed frustration after his case was yesterday postponed once again. Poppie, 23, was strangled to death and her body dumped on the Macassar beach in May.

Her half-naked body was found by a fisherman floating in the water. Poppie’s death would remain a mystery for weeks until police arrested a Bellville man after forensic evidence linked him to her murder. He was also the last person to be seen with Poppie as the two drove off in his silver Toyota Fortuner, a day before her body was discovered. William Mathee, 41, briefly appeared in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court.

Mathee and his defence previously pushed for bail, but it would be opposed as the State provided concrete evidence that links him to the crime. SICKENED: Poppie’s mother Susan Esak, 58. Picture: Byron Lukas In any empty courtroom, Mathee who is about two metres tall, sighed with frustration as he made his way back down to the holding cells. The case was postponed until September 26 for further investigation.

Poppie’s mother Susan Esak, 58, wasn’t present at court, saying seeing Mathee’s face makes her sick. “Ek voel nie om die man te sien nie, daai is hoekom ek altyd weg bly,” she added. “It is very heartsore but he must pay for what he has done to my child. Her children are also suffering, the eldest one keeps on asking me about his mom.

“He tells me, ‘ek mis vir Poppie’, en ‘my ma is in die gat’.” Susan and her family commemorated what would have been Poppie’s 24th birthday this past Sunday. Christine Hoedenaker, a GBV activist from Delft, claimed that Mathee is remorseless.