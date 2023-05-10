Even though the satellite post office at the Beacon Valley Frail Care Community Centre is new, mense are already complaining about “poor service”. The purpose of the pop-up pos kantoor, which opened at the end of April, was to assist Mitchells Plain residents with all Sassa-related problems and enquiries.

However, mense have been complaining about the “pathetic service” they have been receiving as they are made to stand in long queues for hours, without receiving the proper assistance at the end of it. EVEN though the satellite Post Office at the Beacon Valley Frail Care Community Centre picture by Byron When the Daily Voice arrived at the facility on Tuesday morning, ou mense were standing in long queues since 5am. Beacon Valley resident Basil Adams, 69, said he went to renew his Sassa card.

“The government said that the cards we have will be useable until December as we can get the Gold cards again at the post office, but now they want to send people to the bank. “I came here and I saw all the people standing in the line, but everything was standing still,” he explained. KEPT WAITING: Basil Adams. Pictures: Byron Lukas Basil said pensioners like him put their lives in danger as they brave gun-wielding skollies to get to the post office.

“I walked till here, I waited till there were a lot of people on the road to walk but at this place, the people must turn around [without getting help],” he added. Others in the queues said it was a gamble as roughly only a 100 mense get assisted per day, and only two SA Post Office officials were on site to deal with queries. Ward councillor Solomon Philander arrived at the facility at midday and addressed the residents.

“Unfortunately there are only a certain number of cards, the communication comes from the post office. “That is why I came here to make sure that the people are well informed,” he tells the Daily Voice. JULLE MOET WAG: Councillor Philander addressed the crowd. Picture: Byron Lukas The Post Office had not responded to queries before going to print.

Philander added that this was the only post office in the vicinity as various branches were shut down in Mitchells Plain. “I don’t think we must undermine or underestimate what this facility is doing. We helped over 500 people already. “I feel that people will understand if they are informed about it.