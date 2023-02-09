The Cape of Good Hope SPCA made a shocking discovery at a school in Bridgetown after rescuing a pony that was found starved, lying down and unable to get up off the ground. SPCA spokesperson Marisol Gutierrez says its inspectorate received a complaint about an emaciated horse and the team immediately jumped into action to investigate the matter.

“The inspectors found the pony lying on the ground, unable to get up,” Marisol explains. “The pony was emaciated with no access to food or water. The pony was weak. MALNOURISHED: Rainbow Dash at SPCA stables. Picture supplied “It was evident to the inspectors that the pony was in need of immediate intervention, and our horse care unit was called in to bring a horsebox.”

The team then had to lift the small perdjie, which was basically just skin and bones and who they have renamed Rainbow Dash, to its feet. “Even though Rainbow Dash was emaciated, it was not an easy task to get him onto his feet,” Marisol says. “It took four team members to lift Rainbow Dash. Not giving up, the team managed to lift Rainbow Dash safely and slowly walked him into the horsebox.”

With no owner in sight, the perd was rushed to the SPCA Horse Care Unit premises, where it was examined by the veterinary team and prescribed a special diet for weight gain. The owner later came forward and opted to surrender the horse to them, admitting he is not in a position to take care of the horse properly. The SPCA said the owner will now face criminal charges in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 for animal cruelty.

AG SHAME: The pony in Bridgetown was rescued. Picture supplied Meanwhile, Marisol says donations are needed to nurture the pony back to health. “It is a long and expensive road to recovery for Rainbow Dash,” she explains. “We please ask that you open your heart, and wallet, to make a contribution towards the upkeep of Rainbow Dash until we can find him a forever home as it is extremely expensive to care for horses.”