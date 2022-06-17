Alonzo Joseph, 10, from Montague Village, is waiting for his cue to take part in the 2022 Eight Ball Pool Championships in Saldanha Bay from June 26. But the excited Grade 4 learner at Prince George Primary School tells IOL he needs help to get there.

“I started playing pool at the age of seven and then I became a Western Province player. “I got a chance to play at a championship when I was eight years old but my parents were not financially stable at the time. “I am so excited to go and make my mark. I talk about going to Saldanha Bay every day. To go, will mean a lot to me.”

Success at the National Championships will mean automatic progression to the World Eight Ball Pool Championship in Blackpool, England. However, he has to raise R4450 to make it to nationals. The money needed will cover his costs for transport, accommodation, tournament fees and clothing.

RIGHT ON CUE: Star Alonzo His proud mother, Tashnica Joseph, 34, says raising the funds has been extremely difficult since she and her husband lost their jobs during the Covid-19 lockdown. “It is very hard not working. Government has no funds for children playing pool as it is not seen as big a sports such as rugby or soccer. “In the area we live in, it is extremely difficult to get donations as most people are looking for bread money. I really want him to go,” she says.