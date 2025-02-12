A MANHUNT has been launched for a prisoner who meticulously planned his escape from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre. The premeditated escape took place on Sunday, when it was noted that inmate Yanga Wayithi, 35, could not be detected on CCTV footage.

He escaped from custody while serving a six-month sentence for theft and trespassing. Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says: “The DCS confirms that an inmate, Yanga Wayithi, a 35-year-old male, escaped from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre. Wayithi is serving a six-month sentence for theft and trespassing.” Nxumalo said the prisoner was assigned to a work team responsible for maintaining the facility’s grounds.

He adds: “As the manhunt continues, the public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.” Justine Gericke, regional manager: Eastern Cape Management Region Magistrates Court of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JCIS), gave insight into his disappearance. She says: “The inmate escaped on Sunday, 9 February 2025, after he was reported missing by an official after he could not be detected by camera footage in the vicinity of the K9 Unit, where he was last seen.”