The Somali shopkeeper accused of killing Parkwood teen Shelton Williams has accused Pollsmoor Prison officials of allegedly feeding Muslim inmates pork. Mohammed Muktar Muhammed, 27, dropped the bombshell during his bail application at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court this week, as his lawyer read out his sworn affidavit to the court.

Muhammed was busted by Grassy Park police last month for the shooting of the 15-year-old laaitie at his winkel in Heath Road, Parkwood following an alleged argument over a lighter. The Grade 8 learner from Fairmount High School was shot in the head and declared dead on the scene, while another teen was struck in the arm and survived. Shelton Williams, 15 Grassy Park cops allegedly found the murder weapon hidden in the shop’s ceiling.

In his bail application, Muhammed told the court he was one of 10 siblings who came to South Africa many years ago, and has sought asylum since February 2018. Muhammed said he suffered from a skin condition which was worsened by vlooie in prison, and he was robbed of his blanket and mattress and forced to wash the onderbroeke of bandiete. “My skin condition is being worsened by the extreme flea infestation in the prison. My mattress and blanket were stolen on the first day I arrived and as I fear for my life. I am unable to sleep. I am forced to wash the clothes, underwear and bedding of other inmates,” he stated.

Muhammed has claimed the cells are so crowded he doesn’t even know how many bandiete he is surrounded by, adding that he is bang because he does not understand what they are saying. Regarding the kos, he said: “We are served two meals a day, which are served cold and sometimes stolen from me. We are also served pork and as a Muslim, I have to go without food.” CROWDED: Bandiete in the Pollsmoor Prison But, Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Candic van Reenen has insisted it’s Muhammed’s eie skuld that he ate vark.

“DCS is aware of a Muslim remand detainee of Somalian descent, who consumed pork at one of its correctional centres,” Van Reenen said. “It has come to DCS’ attention that the remand detainee [RD] collected food at the incorrect food station during the serving of meals, whilst a halaal option was available. “DCS strives to accommodate all its inmates in their religious practices. It is therefore common practice at DCS facilities, that when pork is on the meal plan, there is also a chicken/fish meal option prepared to accommodate offenders with religious or special dietary requirements.