A Hanover Park teen who ran away from her foster home has been reunited with her family thanks to a dedicated detective at Philippi police station. A week-long search for Khiara- Lee Johnson, 14, came to an end on Saturday night when lieutenant-colonel Gavin Sias found her at a home in Tafelsig.

The disappearance of the Grade 7 learner from Morgenson Primary sparked a panic in the Cape Flats community last week after it had been revealed that she had run away from her foster home. According to a statement by police, Sias and his team along with the Community Police Forum, the Family Violence and Child Protection Services Unit and Mitchells Plain cops followed the tip-offs. “All leads were constantly followed up which eventually led police to a house in Tafelsig Mitchells Plain. The 14-year-old female was found safely and unharmed on Saturday at about 7.30pm in Tafelsig.

“In order to prevent any future occurrence all the necessary measures were put in place and relative roleplayers contacted in order to give ongoing support to the 14-year-old and her family.” TOP JOB: Policeman Gavin Sias. Dad Basil Isaacs, 35, confirms Khiara-Lee is home and they are happy she is safe. “She was placed in foster care a few years ago and there were some issues so she ran away. All of us were very worried, even the foster mother, but we later found out that her real [biological] mother knew where she was and said nothing.