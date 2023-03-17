Provincial police commissioner lieutenant-general Thembisile Patekile has urged the community of Manenberg to co-operate with cops to contribute to a safer environment for all to live in. This comes after yet another attack on Law Enforcement officers over the weekend, allowing the suspect to evade arrest.

Manenberg SAPS station commander Zanele Zama said the officers came under attack by mense in Thames Avenue after busting a suspect for drug possession. “Members of the community pelted the officers with stones, damaging their patrol vehicles. The officers needed to withdraw from the scene in haste; the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of drugs. “This violent action from the community towards officers of the law has become pathetic and concerning,” Zama said.

He called on the community of Manenberg to change their perception of police and crime fighting, and urged residents to piemp the perpetrators of these types of criminal acts. “The silence of the good people of Manenberg is condoning violence and this is fuelling gender-based violence. Be serious for once and stop criminal behaviour.” Patekile added that members of the community who participate in criminal activities should not expect any mercy from the cops.