A Bishop Lavis man said he was moered by cops following an argument with a neighbour and was left to walk home for more than five kilometres.

Jeffrey Scholtz said he was lamming with his opposite neighbours in Arthur Abrahams Avenue at 4pm on Sunday, April 10, when an argument broke out and police were called to the scene.

“I was nowhere near the people arguing and I do not know what started the fight but when the police came there, a woman who is family of one of the cops started breeking af and was shouting at everybody,” he explains.

“She then came up to me and gave me a smack for no reason and I pushed her away because I got a skrik when she hit me, but then the police came for me.

“There were three male cops and one female cop and even though I did not fight back or argue, they still put me in the back of the van.”

The 42-year-old said he was taken to Bishop Lavis Police Station, where he was moered in the yard.

WOUNDED: Jeffrey Scholtz’ bruises from assault. Pictures supplied

“The guys held me down and gave me a paar shots but it was the female cop that was the most aggressive.

“She hit me with a hosepipe all over my body and all I could do was lay there while she was hitting me.”

Jeffrey says the cops carried him out and left him on a field close to the cop shop and he staggered home.

He was left with blue marks all over his legs, head, upper body and back and went to the day hospital for treatment.

The Bishop Lavis resident said he went back to the police station on Friday to lay an assault charge, which was confirmed by police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut who said the matter is being investigated.

