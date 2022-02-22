Mystery surrounds the discovery of police uniforms found at a dump site in Delft on Sunday.

Residents living in Mango Street got a skrik when they discovered the five uniforms hidden under a mattress on a veldjie shortly after 8pm.

A neighbourhood watch patroller, who asked not to be named, says he was called to the scene shortly after 8pm by suspicious residents.

“It was hidden under a mattress and there were five blue shirts, five blue pants and five grey pants just ling there.

“They were suspicious and I told them to just not touch it and we called the police.

“The skollies were gathering so I picked it up and took it home with me and called the police to come and get it.”

The patroller says when cops arrived, they revealed that an officer had been hijacked.

“There was only one name badge on one of the shirts but no ranks or anything like that.

“When Delft police arrived at my house, they said that earlier in the day an officer was robbed of his car, firearm and other personal belongings and there was suspicion that the uniforms belonged to him but at that stage they could not confirm it.”

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the incident and says: “Police uniforms were found abandoned at the N2 Gateway.”

Twigg did not respond to questions about the robbery of the police officer.

