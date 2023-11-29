Kraaifontein police are looking for brazen skelms who attacked two cops inside the SAPS Scottsdene base camp and stole their firearms. Police say the skelms were armed with a rifle.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says the incident happened on Monday night at the facility in Buitesingel Street. Twigg says: “Kraaifontein police are investigating an armed robbery and attack on police case following an incident in which two suspects pointed at police members with a rifle and robbed them of their firearms, a police hand radio and cellphones at the base camp in Scottsdene on Monday evening. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The suspects fled the scene in a gold Mercedes-Benz and are yet to be arrested.”

Shocked residents say it seems now police also need protection. A 55-year-old resident says: “It happened late at night and the police must have thought that they wanted to make a case. They used an unmanned entrance and drove off in the direction of Wallacedene after the robbery.” “We think police need security guards to man their gates because anyone can just go in there, and we the residents would also feel safer.”