A skrik vir niks cop is retiring after serving in SAPS for two decades, free of charge.
Constable Roger Schrickker was a reservist for crime prevention at Woodstock SAPS.
The 62-year-old was appointed by the National Commissioner as a member of the Reserve Police Service and on Saturday he bid farewell in a ceremony held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Woodstock.
“I was not compensated for it because it was a passion for me, I had a friend who worked in the Police Service back in the day and asked me if I was interested in joining as a reservist,” he says.
“I joined because I want to try and keep the community safe, over the years I have made numerous arrests in an attempt to stop crime in our area, and I even got shot.
“I wanted to continue another five years of service but it was turned down by the national government because a police officer is only supposed to work till the age of 60.”
In 2007, on his birthday, Schrickker got shot in the thigh in Observatory when he caught suspects stealing a car.
Sergeant George Ontong from Woodstock SAPS said he has been working alongside Schrickker for 17 years.
"With Schrickker, you can go anywhere, you do not need an army or back-up. He would run into any drug house and arrest the suspect wherever he was hiding, he was very dedicated and hardworking."
Mohammad Dazier, executive member for Salt River neighbourhood watch, adds: “It was such a pleasure working with Roger, he was one of those reservists who went the extra mile, he would even assist on his off days.”
Schrickker said he will remain active in crime-fighting in his community via the neighbourhood watches.