A skrik vir niks cop is retiring after serving in SAPS for two decades, free of charge. Constable Roger Schrickker was a reservist for crime prevention at Woodstock SAPS.

The 62-year-old was appointed by the National Commissioner as a member of the Reserve Police Service and on Saturday he bid farewell in a ceremony held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Woodstock. “I was not compensated for it because it was a passion for me, I had a friend who worked in the Police Service back in the day and asked me if I was interested in joining as a reservist,” he says. GOODBYE: At Schrickker’s farewell. Picture: Leon Knipe “I joined because I want to try and keep the community safe, over the years I have made numerous arrests in an attempt to stop crime in our area, and I even got shot.

“I wanted to continue another five years of service but it was turned down by the national government because a police officer is only supposed to work till the age of 60.” In 2007, on his birthday, Schrickker got shot in the thigh in Observatory when he caught suspects stealing a car. Sergeant George Ontong from Woodstock SAPS said he has been working alongside Schrickker for 17 years.