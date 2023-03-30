City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and SAPS officials clamped down on illegal electricity connections in Philippi again this week. The police removed cables which had been illegally connected to City supply infrastructure.

Mayco Member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen says repairs and disconnections of the same vandalised infrastructure is not feasible or safe, while the illegal connections places pressure on City resources and negatively impacts residents by leaving entire neighbourhoods without power. She said Tuesday’s operation was an example of the City intensifying its efforts by carrying out regular illegal connection disconnection operations in the metro’s hotspots. “We are aware of and are monitoring all illegal connection and infrastructure vandalism hotspot areas.

“The City is serious about protecting critical infrastructure and those who are legally supplied with electricity. “We will not tolerate vandalism which impacts on this supply to our residents. Illegal connections leave whole communities in darkness due to overloaded connections and exposed live wires,” Van Reenen said. FIGHT BACK: Beverley van Reenan She added that criminals have seemingly taken advantage of Eskom’s load shedding to target infrastructure, and areas including Philippi and Mitchells Plain especially have been hit hard, while this often causes prolonged electricity outages.