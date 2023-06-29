Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a Somali man was shot inside a huiswinkel in Charlesville, Montana. The incident took place on Tuesday evening at a shop in Michael Hendricks Road, where the man was struck in the chest.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that cops are investigating. “According to reports, Bishop Lavis police attended the crime scene where they found an adult male [foreign national] with gunshot wounds to his chest,” Twigg said. “The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment. The suspect/s fled and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown.”

The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum was unavailable for comment, but Ward councillor Theresa Thompson has condemned the attack. “I was made aware of the incident but I don’t know the circumstances surrounding the incident,” she explained. “I know that there is a group of residents in the Charlesville area that I'm working with to enhance the safety measures in the area.”

Police Spokesperson: Wesley Twigg Thompson was unable to confirm whether the shooting is linked to foreign shopowners being targeted for protection money by extortionists. The Cape Argus has reported that Somali bhais were forced to close in Bishop Lavis as extortionists were demanding protection fees. A shopowner claimed that in one day, there were six groups charging them R800 each for a month.