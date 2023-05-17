Grassy Park police are appealing for help in finding the family of a Graaff-Reinet granny who was found wandering the streets last week.
Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said the scared woman was found by neighbourhood watch patrollers as she was walking in Pelican Park in the middle of the night, unable to communicate.
“The neighbourhood watch in Pelican Park found her walking around on Wednesday night not able to speak and unable to say who she is,” said Laing.
“They brought her to the police station where the officers took care of her and gave her a blanket to help her keep warm.
“It was clear that she was not homeless but the biggest problem was that she is unable to communicate.
“We brought in officers to speak different languages to her but still nobody could get through to her.”
Laing added that when nobody came to report the ouma missing she was taken to Victoria Hospital for an assessment.
“She has been there for days and nobody came to the station even looking for her.
“This week we were informed by the hospital that she eventually told one of the doctors that her name is Margaret Williams from Graaff-Reinet but there is no way she could have walked from Graaff-Reinet to Pelican Park.
“At this stage, she is being kept at the hospital but we appeal to anyone who knows her to come forward. She has been unable to say anything else so we have no way of reuniting her with her loved ones.”
If you can identify this ouma, please call sergeant Kleynhans on 071 880 3930.