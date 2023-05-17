Grassy Park police are appealing for help in finding the family of a Graaff-Reinet granny who was found wandering the streets last week. Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said the scared woman was found by neighbourhood watch patrollers as she was walking in Pelican Park in the middle of the night, unable to communicate.

“The neighbourhood watch in Pelican Park found her walking around on Wednesday night not able to speak and unable to say who she is,” said Laing. “They brought her to the police station where the officers took care of her and gave her a blanket to help her keep warm. UNKNOWN: Her name is ‘Margaret Williams’. Pictures supplied “It was clear that she was not homeless but the biggest problem was that she is unable to communicate.

“We brought in officers to speak different languages to her but still nobody could get through to her.” Laing added that when nobody came to report the ouma missing she was taken to Victoria Hospital for an assessment. “She has been there for days and nobody came to the station even looking for her.