A Kensington family is frantic after their little boy was kidnapped on Wednesday morning. Little Shahnawaz Asghar, 6, was snatched in front of his 9th Street home before 8am.

Speaking to IOL, the family spokesperson who only identified herself as Ms Joubert said the boy’s mother was extremely traumatised. The mother, Shumaila Asghar, 30, who speaks Punjabi and English as a second language, gave Joubert permission to speak. Shahnawaz Asghar was kidnapped in front of his house in Kensington on Wednesday morning and is currently wearing the clothes pictured. Picture: Supplied “All the family wants is for him to be returned as soon as possible and unharmed,” she told IOL.

Joubert confirmed the boy was snatched in front of his home before 8am. “He was grabbed right outside the house as his mother was leaving to take the three children (daughter, aged 11 and the two boys, aged nine and six) to school just around the corner from them within walking distance,” Joubert said. The boy is currently in Grade R at the Hidayatul Islam Primary School.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the kidnapping and said police are currently investigating the matter. However, he remained tight-lipped on any further details. “Six suspects fled with the victim, and are yet to be arrested. Due to the sensitive nature of our investigation, we will not be disclosing any further information regarding the incident at this premature stage,” Traut said.