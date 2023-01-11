Police members attached to the Operation Restore Gugulethu have been lauded for their efforts to take drugs off the streets of NY 1, Gugulethu, reports IOL. These members followed up intelligence of an alleged location where drugs were stored in NY 1, Gugulethu.

According to police spokesperson FC van Wyk, the premises were searched and cops found 495 whole or full mandrax tablets, 17 half mandrax tablets, 17 sachets of dagga and one black plastic bag containing loose dagga, amounting to an estimated street value of R15 000. “A 36-year-old female was arrested and is detained at Gugulethu SAPS for dealing in drugs, alternatively, possession of drugs and she [was]scheduled to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court [yesterday] on Tuesday, January 10. “Again, in an unrelated incident in Lingulethu West, three suspects, aged between 28 and 38, were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and they are due to appear in court once charged.”

Van Wyk revealed that on Sunday at 4.30pm, members of Steenberg police arrested a 27-year-old suspect for possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm at Parkin Court, Lavender Hill. “Members were busy with crime-prevention patrols in Lavender Hill when they noticed a suspicious looking man who immediately started running when he spotted them,” he explained. “Members jumped out of the vehicle and gave chase and they apprehended him at the back of the flats and found in his possession a firearm.