The mother of little Mariam le Roux, who mysteriously died in February after falling on her head at her mom’s friend’s house, says cops failed to keep her updated about the developments of her daughter’s case. The two-year-old girl who was loved dearly by the community of Hanover Park and especially in Princess Court where she lived, was laid to rest according to Muslim rites.

Her mother, Saadika, said she had to bury her daughter without answers and is still searching for them now. KWAAD: Mom Saadika. “The only thing I know for sure is that she was at my friend’s house when she fell, we then rushed her to the Red Cross where she was already declared dead. “I told the police that she was at my friend’s house but not once did they come back here to question me or her.”

The friend who has been missing in action since the death of the tot, has been spotted in and around Hanover Park, according to community members. “Ramadaan especially hit hard because I used to go to the Koebus every Sunday just to have some time with her. Now I have to wait this through too.” Hanover Park community activist Shameemah Adams said she also feels the community was failed.

“The death of this women’s child already pushed her over the edge, now she still has to deal with the unanswered questions and no word whatsoever about arrests or questioning.” BURIAL: Mariam le Roux. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi says the status of the matter has not changed in any way. “The investigating officer is still following up on all information. We can confirm that the investigation continues.”