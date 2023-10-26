There was a heavy police presence at Heideveld High School yesterday after a pupil was attacked in front of the school gate on Tuesday, and amid threats that the skollies would be back to hurt the school community. The Grade 10 learner was stabbed in the head and beaten as several men waited for him outside the school, apparently in a revenge attack.

According to his mother, the victim had an altercation with his attackers on Monday when he intervened as they allegedly bullied another boy. PRECAUTION: Officer searches pupils’ bags for weapons. Videos showed frightened pupils running away as the boy was attacked on Tuesday. Hours later a voice note surfaced in which a teenager claimed that he was part of the group who attacked the boy at school, and that the group would go back yesterday to shoot the pupil, teachers and the principal and that they are “not bang for the mapuza”.

This sparked a panic in the community as parents feared for the safety of their children. However, a large group of Saps, Law Enforcement, members of the Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) and concerned parents gathered at the school early yesterday to ensure no violence took place. Pupils' bags were also searched for weapons. The mother of a Grade 11 pupil says they want a permanent police presence at or near the school to protect their children.