A hartseer mom says she is disappointed with the way the police have handled her child’s rape case. The 48-year-old Khayelitsha vrou explains that her 19-year-old daughter was raped on September 11 and last Wednesday, she was told that suspects were caught.

“We were in court on Friday and saw the name of one of the accused was scratched out from the court roll,” she says. “We asked the detective about it to which he answered they didn’t have enough evidence.” The teen girl was drinking with her friends when she saw her ex-berk and left her mensies.

UPSET: Hartseer mom “The plan was for her and the ex and some friends to drink at this man’s shack. Instead when she arrived, she was assaulted. “They beat her up so badly that her shoulder was dislocated and her jaw was broken. “When her father arrived at the scene, my daughter was half-naked, she was barely conscious and couldn’t speak properly.”

The distraught tanie says the ex-boyfriend denied the rape. “He accused his friends and said he was just there and didn’t touch her. I refuse to believe that because she trusted him, they were friends even though they were no longer together,” she says. “I don’t understand why they were released. The system has failed me and my child, even when she had just been raped the detective asked us to travel to Site B Saps because he didn’t have transport.”