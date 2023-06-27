A Philippi mom says police have failed them because nothing has happened in the assault case of her son. Charnelle Daniels, 44, has claimed a neighbour assaulted her 13-year-old boy in March.

She said her son had an altercation with a 19-year-old man who had accused him of taunting him. “When I came outside, the blood was flowing from his head,” Charnelle explained. “This person came out and he told me that my son took him a long time for a p**s.”

The boy suffered head injuries and needed 12 stitches after the beating with a brick. Assaulted: 13-year-old boy However, police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the suspect was arrested and appeared in court. “Philippi police are investigating an assault to cause grievous bodily harm which occurred on 9 March on a farm in Philippi,” he said.

“We can confirm a 19-year-old suspect was arrested on 20 March and made a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.” COMPLAINT: Mom Charnelle Daniels But, Charnelle said it’s the first time she hears about this as she hadn’t heard from SAPS since the incident, and last Wednesday was told that the investigation had stopped. “I see this guy walking past me every day and it is angering me so much because of what he did to my son,” she wysed.